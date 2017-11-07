203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

No. 9 Ladycats seek regional tournament bid today in regional quarterfinals match against Grapevine

12 hours ago
Hoping for a return trip to the Class 5A, Region I tournament, the state-ranked No. 9 Aledo Ladycats will face the Grapevine Lady Mustangs in a regional quarterfinals volleyball match today at Saginaw High School.

The first serve is set for 7 p.m.

The Ladycats, 34-13, swept Denton High School and Birdville to reach the regional quarterfinals.

Grapevine, 21-15 and the second seed from District 8-5A, swept Fort Worth South Hills and Eaton to reach the third round.

The winner will face No. 6 Amarillo, the defending state champions, in the regional semifinals at the regional tournament in Abilene, which will be played at McMurry University’s Kimbrell Arena.

Check The Community News Facebook page for updates on today's match.

 

