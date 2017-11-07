Loretta Hulce, 100, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017.

Loretta was born July 22, 1917 to Ben and Evelyn Thompson. She married the love of her life, Harold E. Hulce, in April of 1938 in Iron Mountain, Michigan. They had many happy years together until his passing in 2001.

During her life, Loretta assisted in the war efforts of WWII, she worked at Convair, which is now Lockheed Martin, worked as a housekeeper at St. Stephens Parish for several years, and she also farmed. She was a talented woman who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold E. Hulce; and son, Michael Hulce.

Survivors: son, Harold A. Hulce and wife, RayGene; daughter-in-law, Betty Hulce; grandchildren, Christopher Hulce and wife, Julie, Denise Hulce Franklin and husband, Jim, Gregory Hulce, and Cindy Hulce; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Rd., Weatherford, 76086. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pecan Manor Nursing Home, 413 Mansfield Cardinal Road, Kennedale, 76060.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.