Lila Deakle announces candidacy for Parker County Clerk

Lila Deakle, a Navy veteran who has worked in the Parker County Clerk’s office for the last six years, has declared her candidacy for Parker County clerk, she said in a release.

“The leadership, financial management, and personnel management experience I gained as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy has given me a unique perspective and ability to lead and work together as a team while providing top notch customer service,” Deakle said. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring these skills to bear in the service of the citizens of Parker County.”

Deakle has worked as a Deputy Clerk in the court division, the probate department, and as an administrative assistant. She moved to Parker County in 2002 after a transfer to NAS JRB Fort Worth while still in the Navy, and retired from the service in 2005.

Deakle is also the chairperson for the Rotary Club of Weatherford Meals on Wheels program, second vice president of membership for the Bush Legacy Republican Women of Weatherford Club, member of the American Legion Post 163, Optimist International Club of Springtown and a member of East Parker County Chamber of Commerce.

She is studying towards a degree in business management.

“My goal as the county clerk is to serve the county in the most effective, efficient, transparent, professional and friendly manner possible,” Deakle said. “A key part of this goal is maintaining an efficient budget and giving the taxpayer the most bang for their buck.”