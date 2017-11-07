Both Aledo school bond elections fail

Both Aledo school bond elections failed. For more, see the Nov. 11 issue of The Community News.

Final voting results of the Aledo ISD bond election are as follows:

Proposition A: $64,100,000, for a second middle school and repurposing of McAnally Intermediate School as an elementary school:

For – 1,020 (29.36%)

Against – 2,454 (70.64)

Proposition B: $8,876,000, for improvements and expansion to the high school Ag facility and land purchase for future schools:

For – 1,190 (34.32%)

Against – 2,277 (65.68%)