203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News

Both Aledo school bond elections fail

5 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both Aledo school bond elections failed. For more, see the Nov. 11 issue of The Community News.

Final voting results of the Aledo ISD bond election are as follows:

Proposition A: $64,100,000, for a second middle school and repurposing of McAnally Intermediate School as an elementary school:

For –  1,020 (29.36%)
Against –  2,454 (70.64)

Proposition B: $8,876,000, for improvements and expansion to the high school Ag facility and land purchase for future schools:

For –  1,190 (34.32%)
Against –  2,277  (65.68%)

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Wed 08

Networking Luncheon

November 8 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 09

Home for the Holidays

November 9 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Fri 10

Football

November 10 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 11

NAACP Meeting

November 11 @ 11:00 am
Mon 13

Colorguard Informational Meeting

November 13 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 13

Parker County Active Democrats

November 13 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 14

Weatherford College Lecture Series

November 14 @ 3:00 pm
Thu 16

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

November 16 @ 11:00 am
Thu 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

November 16 @ 11:30 am
Thu 16

Spay-ghetti Dinner and Silent Auction 

November 16 @ 4:00 pm

Recent Comments