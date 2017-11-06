203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News

Possible motive released in Willow Park homicides

8 hours ago
2 Min Read
Christopher Wall

A probable cause affidavit released to The Community News outlines a witness account of the double homicide in Willow Park Nov. 4 that led to the arrest of Christopher Wall of Weatherford on capital murder charges.

The victims, Ashley Pohorence and Krista McClellan, were found dead just before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of First Financial Bank when Willow Park officers responded to a 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

According to the affidavit, a third woman identified as Sierra McMahan accompanied the two women to meet with Wall in the parking lot, a location requested by Wall. McMahan stated she knew Wall because she and McClellan had visited Wall at his place of employment and given him a massage after he contacted them through the social media app BackPage.

McMahan admitted she and McClellan had extorted around $8,000 from Wall by convincing him they had recorded him soliciting them for sex during the massage, the affidavit states. McMahan said she made the assumption the three woman were traveling from Arlington to meet Wall in an “attempt to ‘get’ more money from him.”

McMahan told investigators she stayed in the vehicle while McClellan and Pohorence got into a red/maroon car with Wall. McMahan said after a few moments, the two victims began to exit the vehicle “hurridly,” and McMahan said that is when he also exited the vehicle and opened fire on the two women.

McMahan fled in her vehicle to a convenience store across the street and observed Wall fleeing south on FM 5, according to the report. She was able to positively identify him from a driver’s license photo.

Wall was arrested on Nov. 5 in Weatherford and booked into the Parker County Jail, where he faces a charge of “capital murder of multiple persons.”

 

