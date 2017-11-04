203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Two women dead after shooting in Willow Park

4 hours ago
1 Min Read

Willow Park Police were called to the First Financial Bank at Mikus Road and I-2o Saturday, Nov. 4, in response to a shooting, police chief Carrie West has released.

“Officers arrived and found two females deceased,” said West. “The investigation is ongoing and in its earliest stages. We will release more information as the details are confirmed.”

WPPD has requested assistance from the Hudson Oaks Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

West encourages anyone with information related to the crime to contact Parker County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 817-594-3213.

 

