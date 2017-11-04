Former professor to represent Wise County on the Weatherford College board

Wise County commissioners unanimously voted Monday to appoint a former Weatherford College adjunct professor as their representative to the WC Board of Trustees.

Dr. Robert Marlett will have full voting rights on the board except for items involving the imposition of a tax or items affecting WC campuses located in Parker County.

His position on the WC board was created by the 85th Texas Legislature in the spring.

“I am honored to be selected as Wise County’s representative on the Weatherford College Board of Trustees,” he said. “I look forward to working with the trustees and others having responsibilities to advance our regional educational opportunities in an ever-demanding society.”

Marlett is a retired emeritus professor from Texas Tech University and a retired army lieutenant colonel.

Before starting his career with Texas Tech, he taught high school biology and chemistry from 1963 to 1970. He also served on numerous committees and sponsored several student organizations.

WC Board Chairman Mac Smith said he’s pleased by the court’s appointment and by Marlett’s willingness to serve.

“Dr. Marlett has an impressive background in higher education and understands the Wise County community,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to serving with him to benefit the students across our five-county service area.”

Marlett said students in the Weatherford College complex are facing an “exciting and challenging future” and need educators’ support.

“We must ‘tune in’ to today’s and tomorrow’s societal challenges and meet them with a versatile, no-nonsense, cost-effective curriculum that enables both the vocational- and university-bound students to excel,” he said.

Marlett will be sworn in shortly after Dec. 1 for his two-year term.