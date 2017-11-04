Aledo sophomore Graydon Morris wins boys’ state cross country meet; twin sister Gracie Morris earns bronze medal in girls’ race

Aledo sophomore runner Graydon Morris completed the “triple crown” of high school cross country after winning the Class 5A boys’ state cross country race this morning at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Morris was the District 6-5A champion and the Region I winner, and he continued his winning streak by capturing gold at the state meet.

Morris’ time of 14:58.9 bested second-place finisher Michael Abeyta of El Paso Hanks, who finished with a time of 15:00.18.

Aledo also had a state qualifier in the girls’ race, sophomore Gracie Morris, Graydon’s twin sister.

Gracie Morris placed third to earn a bronze medal in the girls’ race with a time of 17:46.45.

London Culbreath of McKinney North posted a time of 16:55.95 to finish first, with Carrie Fish of Frisco Liberty finishing second (17:29.40).