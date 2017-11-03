No. 10 Ladycats face Birdville in area volleyball playoffs today; No. 1 Bearcats host Northwest in District 6-5A grid tilt

Bearcat Nation will have to make a choice of volleyball or football today as both the state-ranked No. 10 Ladycats and No. 1 Bearcats are in action.

The state-ranked No. 10 Ladycats, coming off a sweep in the bi-district round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs, will face Birdville in an area championship match.

The first serve will be at 6 p.m. today at Mansfield Summit High School.

The Ladycats are the No. 1 seed from District 6-5A and will bring a 33-13 record into the match. The Ladycats swept Denton High School in the opening round.

Birdville, the third seed from District 8-5A, comes into the match with a 33-8 record. The Lady Hawks reached the second round after sweeping Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

In District 6-5A football action, the No. 1 Aledo Bearcats look to extend their state record of 73 consecutive district wins when they take on the Northwest Texans on Senior Night.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. today at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats bring an 8-0 overall record into the contest and a 5-0 district mark. Aledo is coming off a 59-7 victory over Brewer.

The Texans are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in district play. Northwest is coming off a 55-14 win over Chisholm Trail.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said not only is Senior Night at AHS an emotional time for the senior players, but for the coaches as well.

“We have a neat deal that we do in the locker room before the final home game each year,” Wood explained. “We video it, and we go around the room and let each senior get a chance to speak and they basically say what being a Bearcat has meant to them. It is a neat deal, and we (coaches) get great feedback from it.

“We tell them there is no holds barred, and they speak from their heart. They get emotional, and this place is special to them – they have spent a lot of time up here and put in a lot of hours and a lot of work.

“This is their last home game and it is part of the growing process leading to graduation and leaving the house to go on to college, work or the military. There is some finality to it, so the emotions run high. And they definitely do not want to lose their final home game. They will remember this game for their entire lives.”

To read the remainder of the Bearcats/Northwest advance see today’s issue of The Community News.

District 6-5A

Aledo 5-0

Boswell 5-0

Brewer 3-2

Azle 3-2

Eaton 2-3

Northwest 2-3

Saginaw 0-5

Ch. Trail 0-5

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Brewer at Azle; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Saginaw at Eaton.