Bearcats dominate Northwest, 48-0

The Aledo Bearcats defense continued its stifling play on the field, shutting out Northwest, 48-0, in the final home game of the season.

Aledo is now 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in district play.

“The defense came to play,” said Bearcats head coach Steve Wood. “They have a really good offensive team and we shut them out.

“This is a team that scores 40 points a game, and our guys came in and did their job. And when our backups got in, they held up their end.”

The Bearcats scored early and often in the first half on runs of three, five, and ten yards each from Jase McClellan, and a 57-yard pass from Jake Bishop to Hunter Rosson, and Aledo led 28-0 at the half.

The Texans struggled to gain yards and had 13 first downs and punted seven times. They ended up with 126 rushing and 124 passing yards on the night.

The Texans also struggled against themselves, repeatedly racking up penalties that negated gains, including two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that led to the ejection of Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula in the third quarter. Northwest totaled 52 penalty yards.

Mavula completed 11 of 23 passes for 31 yards and one interception.

The ejection followed two early second half touchdowns by the Bearcats: a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bishop to Devan Daugherty on the second play of the half, and a 14-yard run by McClellan.

Immediately following the ejection, the Texans were forced to punt and Aledo took over at the 6 yard line. McClellan went sprinting down the field on the next play for a 94-yard touchdown run, raising the Bearcat lead to 48-0.

McClellan, who is in his second game back following an injury, had 13 carries for 179 yards and five touchdowns.

“You take something away from a man who is passionate, and this is what happens,” Wood said. “I knew when he came back, he’d come back hungry, and that’s what happened.”

The Bearcats racked up 463 yards on offense. They will face Boswell next week at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Pioneer Stadium.