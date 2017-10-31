T.C. Mitchell, age 99 years and 10 months, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017.

T.C. was born on December 27, 1917 in Stonewall County. He was the fourth of ten children born to Charlie and Willie Mitchell. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was part of the Occupation Forces in Japan as well as the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. He was a longtime member of the Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association, winning many contests of his age group.

T.C. was preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers and sisters; and his daughter, Berinda Webb.

T.C. is survived by his wife of 78 years, Dorothy Mitchell; son, Bill Mitchell and wife, Jill; grandchildren, Dawn Shannon, Sandi Mitchell, Misty Germaine and husband, Jack, Dana Barnes and husband, Gregg, and Dean Webb; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Pat Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral Service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main, Weatherford, 76086.

Private Interment at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Central Christian Church Building Fund.

The Community News

November 3, 2017