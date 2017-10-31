203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Richard Hughes

3 hours ago
Richard Gilbert Hughes, 63, beloved son, father and friend, passed away October 29, 2017, at his parents’ home, surrounded by family.

Richard was born August 2, 1954 to Betty and the late Lawrence Earl Hughes in Abilene.  The family lived in Knox City and Munday for several years before returning to Abilene.  Sports were an important part of Richard’s life and he excelled at baseball and track.  He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock, returning to Abilene Christian University, where he graduated with a degree in Psychology.  Richard’s career was in banking.  When his mother and step-father, Don Maples, moved to Weatherford, Richard joined them.  He became Vice President of Operations at Citizens National Bank.  Richard and his wife had two children, Victoria and Andrew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Earl Hughes.

Survivors are children, Victoria and Andrew; mother and step-father, Betty and Don Maples; and many other extended family members and friends, especially Toni Rhodes.

Requiem Mass is scheduled for  3 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at All Saints Anglican Church, 123 S. Waco Street, Weatherford, Texas, 76086.

Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas, beside his father, Lawrence Earl Hughes.

Visitation is private.

November 3, 2017

