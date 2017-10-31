Ellis Bull

Ellis Merle Bull, 80, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Merle was born in Cave City, Arkansas on September 6, 1937. He grew up in Heber Springs, Arkansas, graduating from Heber Springs High School in 1955. He received a B. S. degree from Ouachita Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas and a M. S. degree from the University of Arkansas. Merle did additional graduate study at Texas A & M. He taught biology at Weatherford College from 1962 until he retired in 1994.

Merle’s two main interests were marine biology and traveling. He and Peggy often combined the two with many trips to both the east and west coast and the Texas coast, as well as travels to all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, and several countries in Central and South America. He also enjoyed his teaching, especially in helping future nurses prepare for their careers.

Merle was a quiet and private man known for his steady ways, for his courage in coping with his numerous serious health problems for the past several years, for his loyalty to his friends and former colleagues, and his determination in standing up for his beliefs.

Merle is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy; sons, Steve Bull and wife, Verna, of Concord, Arkansas, and Ritchie Bull of Fort Worth; and brother, Irvin Bull of Las Vegas, Nevada.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

The Community News

November 3, 2017