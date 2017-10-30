Ladycats open Class 5A volleyball playoffs today against Denton

It is what Aledo head volleyball coach Claire Gay calls “the fourth phase” of the season, the playoffs.

The state-ranked No. 11 Aledo Ladycats (32-13), holders of the first seed in District 6-5A, will face District 5-5A’s fourth seed, Denton High School (11-20), in a Class 5A bi-district match..

The first serve will be at 7 p.m. today at Keller Central High School.

The Ladycats are District 6-5A co-champions but were awarded the first seed after a coin flip with co-champion Boswell. Denton had to win a three-team “mini tournament” against Denton Braswell and Denison to claim 5-5A’s fourth seed.

The winner of the match will advance to the area round and face the winner of the Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Birdville bi-district match.