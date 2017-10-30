Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, coach, mentor, and friend to so many, Jack Earl Bryant Sr., age 64, of Aledo died, Wednesday, October 25, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jack was born in Big Spring on August 19, 1953. He graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth in 1971. Jack married Rebekah Ann Deffner on June 27, 1981 in San Clemente, California. He owned Bryant Construction Inc. from 1983-1998, Jack Bryant Floors from 1998-2008, and retired from insurance adjusting in 2016.

Jack, known as Jefe to his grandchildren, enjoyed fly fishing, playing and coaching baseball and softball, working on his and Rebekah’s home and caring for their pigs, chickens, and garden. He was always eager to lend his vast skills and knowledge to anyone in need. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rebekah; daughters, Kelly and husband, Travis Snowden, Jessica and husband, Lucas Allan, Becky and husband, Jonathan Molenburg; son, Jack Earl Bryant Jr.; grandchildren, Brock, Georgia, and “baby” Allan due in December; mother, Gloria Bryant; brother, Jay Bryant and wife, Kim; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 2nd at 2:00 PM at Christ Chapel West Campus, 3910 E. I-20, Willow Park, TX 76087.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ Chapel Bible Church, Widows and Orphans Ministry.