Details revealed in school lockdown

Aledo ISD Police Chief Fred Collie has released some details related to the Oct. 26 lockdown at Aledo High School.

The incident caused the high school, the Daniel Ninth Grade Center, and Coder Elementary School to be placed in full lockdown, while other campuses were placed on perimeter lockdown. No students or staff were injured.

“We became aware of a young man that had threatened harm to himself and was on the way to the campus,” Collie said. “Aledo ISD personnel apprehended the person prior to him entering campus.

“He appeared to be mentally disturbed and was taken into custody and transported to a facility for evaluation.”

Collie said there were no weapons of any kind found on the individual’s person or in his vehicle.

“The swift and decisive response of the Aledo ISD Police and employees resulted in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff,” said superintendent Derek Citty in a statement. “I want to express my pride in how well our staff and students responded to directions regarding today’s lockdown.”