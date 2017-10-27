Bearcats’ defense dominates in 59-7 victory over Brewer

Aledo raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 59-7 victory over the Brewer Bears Friday night in a District 6-5A contest at Bear Stadium.

The win raises the Bearcats’ overall record to 8-0 and 5-0 in district play. The Bearcats, who now set a state record with every district win, have won 73 consecutive district games dating back to October 2007.

With the loss, Brewer drops to 3-2 in 6-5A.

“Our guys came to play,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “You have to give credit to our kids on defense; they forced turnovers, had a pick-6 (interception return for a touchdown), had a scoop and score (fumble recovery ran in for a TD) and forced a lot of punts.

“Our defense is playing at a high level. If our first team is in there it is tough for the opponents to get points. I think the first team defense has given up just 17 points in three games. I am proud of them.”

The Bearcats’ offense welcomed the return of sophomore tailback Jase McClellan, making his first appearance in district play after a wrist injury sidelined him in September, who found the end zone three times.

“Our offense was very good, and Jase had four carries and three touchdowns,” Wood said. “That’s pretty good. Brewer is better than they played tonight, but I am proud of my kids; 59-7 is pretty convincing.”

The Bearcats led 56-0 at the half after scoring four touchdowns in each of the first and second quarters.

The Bearcats got to the end zone on the first possession of the game. Quarterback Jake Bishop converted a pair of third-down plays on the drive. The first came on a scramble with the help of a Brewer personal foul penalty, and the next on a 16-yard pass to Hunter Rosson to the Bears’ 22.

Two plays later, McClellan took a handoff and sprinted 22 yards to the end zone. Cole Daniels booted the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.

The Bearcats’ defense accounted for the next score. With Brewer facing a second and nine from their own 11, the Bears completed a short pass, but the receiver fumbled as alert Aledo defender Logan Lopez scooped up the pigskin and rambled 20 yards to pay dirt.

Daniels kicked the PAT, and with 4:57 left in the opening period the Bearcats held a 14-0 lead.

A 25-yard punt return by Tre Owens set up the next Aledo score. Owens returned the punt to the Brewer seven, and after AHS was penalized for 12 men on the field, McClellan took a pitch and raced to his left, running into a pile of Bears’ defenders at the two. But the big back carried four Bears with him across the goal line to complete a 12-yard score, and Daniels’ kick increased the lead to 21-0.

After holding Brewer to a three and out, Owens did his magic again, returning a punt 34 yards to the Bears’ 15. Three plays later, Owens’ number was called, and the junior went four yards off left tackle and across the goal line.

With 55 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Daniels nailed the PAT as Aledo extended the lead to 28-0.

The ‘Cats added four more TDs in the second period.

The scoring flurry began with a five-yard TD run by McClellan. The big play in the drive was a 25-yard pass from Bishop to Rosson. Daniels’ PAT gave Aledo a 35-0 cushion.

The ‘Cats earned another defensive score when cornerback Jake Ford broke on a Carson Ingram offering, intercepted the pass and raced 30 yards to the end zone. Daniels’ PAT increased the lead to 42-0.

“He (Ingram) was looking my way the entire time,” Ford said. “I broke on the pass, intercepted the ball and got some great blocks that allowed me to score.”

A fumble recovery by senior linebacker Cullen Johnson led to another Aledo score. The six-play, 26-yard drive ended on a four-yard TD run by Owens, who went untouched through a huge hole off left tackle. Daniels’ boot extended the lead to 49-0.

Aledo closed the first-half scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bishop to Rosson. The TD was set up by a 31-yard pass from Bishop to Money Parks. Will Turner added the extra-point kick as the ‘Cats took a 56-0 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Bearcats’ defense extended a streak of not having a touchdown scored against it in the first half this year. The ‘Cats held Brewer to minus-six yards of total offense in the first half.

The lone scoring in the third quarter was a 22-yard field goal by Will Turner that increased the Bearcats’ lead to 59-0.

The Bears got on the board and closed the scoring early in the fourth quarter when Ingram fired a 51-yard touchdown pass to receiver Justin Davis. Davis caught the ball on the right sideline and outraced three defenders to the end zone. Jorge Edwards kicked the extra point to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 59-7.

The Bearcats will continue district play on Nov. 3 at home against Northwest.