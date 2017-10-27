203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo at Brewer – Live blog coverage

11 hours ago
1 Min Read

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:34 pm

Aledo will take the victory formation and win their 73rd consecutive district game, adding to the state record they set last week. That’s a final from Brewer Bear stadium here in Ft. Worth. Your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats defeat Brewer 59-7.

Please join us next week for Aledo’s last home game as they host the Northwest Texans. The game starts @ 7.

This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying…

Good night and God bless

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:27 pm

Owens with a fair catch at the 34. Aledo 59 Brewer 7 4:32 remaining

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:26 pm

Under 5 minutes remaining in the game. Brewer has a 4th down and will punt

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:23 pm

Brewer ball at their 14. Trailing Aledo 59-7 with 6:55 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:22 pm

Aledo will host the Northwest Texans next week for the last home game of the year

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:18 pm

Ryan Anderson carries the ball to the 39, 2nd and 3

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:17 pm

Mylen Mayhurst takes the ball at the 11 and returns it to the Aledo 32.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:16 pm

Brewer Bears 7
Aledo Bearcats 56 4th qtr.
11:29 Brewer to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:15 pm

4th qtr. Brewer finally gets on the scoreboard with a 51 yard touchdown run

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:07 pm

Aledo has the ball @ Brewer 8, 3rd and 2 2:16

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:05 pm

Ryan Anderson with a big carry to the Brewer 24

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:04 pm

Brewer to punt to Money Parks. Brewer downs the ball @ the Aledo 40. 4:27 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:03 pm

Brewer has a 3rd down at their 22, 4:45 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:02 pm

Tripp Jones punt goes through the end zone. Brewer ball @ the 20

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20179:00 pm

Aledo has 4-yard loss, 4th down and Aledo will punt

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:59 pm

Ryan Anderson is in at running back for Aledo. 3rd and 3 from the 37

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:58 pm

1st down at the Brewer 40 for Aledo 8:38 3rd qtr. Aledo 56-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:58 pm

Tripp Jones is in at quarterback for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:57 pm

Pass-complete but 1 yard short, Aledo takes over at their 46.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:56 pm

4th down for Brewer, they will go for it

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:55 pm

Timeout Aledo. 10:33 3rd qtr. Aledo leads 56-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:53 pm

3rd and 3 from the 45 for Brewer

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:52 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 3rd qtr. 12:00
Brewer ball @ their 26

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:48 pm

Getting ready for the 2nd half kick off. Aledo will kick to Brewer. With Aledo leading 56-0 you can be sure that there will be a running clock in the 3rd qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:17 pm

Scoring update from Saginaw: Boswell thumping Saginaw 42-10 2nd qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:15 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 Halftime

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:15 pm

Aledo has the ball at the 3 and decide not to run a play and lets the clock run out to end the 1st half

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:14 pm

Kerl gets a 9-yard run and gets horse collard tackled. Penalty on Brewer

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:12 pm

Bishop passes to Parks all the way to the 18. He is being helped off the field with a leg cramp.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:10 pm

Jason Kerl in the ball game and carries to the 34

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:09 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
3:13 Brewer ball @ 50

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:08 pm

Colt Ellison with another Aledo sack back at the Brewer 20, 3rd and 15

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:07 pm

James is clogging up the middle, pushing his blockers back into the backfield

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:06 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
5:27 Brewer ball @ their 25

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:05 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
5:27 Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:04 pm

Bishop to Rosson for the Aledo score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:04 pm

Bishop finds Money Parks at the Brewer 23

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:02 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
6:19 Aledo ball @ the 50

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:01 pm

Giovanni Torres had the interception but the Brewer receiver stripped the ball out, Brewer to punt

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:00 pm

3rd and 17 from the 18 for Brewer

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20178:00 pm

The Aledo defense has really not allowed Brewer any running room up the middle.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:59 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
7:53 Brewer ball @ their 25

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:58 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
7:53 Aledo to kick off

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:57 pm

Bishop hits Owens in the end zone for the Bearcat score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:56 pm

Aledo ball at the Brewer 4 2nd and 1

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:55 pm

2nd and 10 from the 16 after offsetting penalties

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:53 pm

Bishop Jase gets the carry and goes outside on the left and is knocked out of bounds at the 16, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:52 pm

Cullen Johnson recovers the Brewer fumble @ the 25

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:50 pm

James with a tackle at the 27, 2nd and 8

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:50 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 42 2nd qtr. qtr.
9:50 Brewer ball @ their 25

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:49 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 42 2nd qtr. qtr.
9:50 Aledo to kick off

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:48 pm

Aledo’s Jake Ford gets the interception and runs it back 25 yards for the Bearcat score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:46 pm

Aaron Hale with a tackle at the 23 for a 2 yard loss

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:46 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 35 2nd qtr. qtr.
10:38 Brewer ball @ their 30

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:44 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 35 2nd qtr. qtr.
10:38 Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:44 pm

Bishop Hands off to Jase and he carries 2 Bears into the endzone

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:43 pm

Hunter Rosson catches the Bishop pass across the middle down to the Bear 5, 1st and goal Aledo. Timeout Brewer

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:41 pm

Bearcat ball @ the Brewer 30. 11:10 2nd qtr. Aledo 28-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:40 pm

Big game James with a sack at the 8 forcing a 4th down

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:40 pm

End of the 1st qtr.

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 28 2nd qtr. qtr.
12:00 Brewer ball @ the 17 2nd @6

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:38 pm

3rd and 6 from the Bear 17

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:37 pm

Brewer starts @ their 13 after a face mask call. 0:49 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:35 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 28 1st qtr. 0:55
Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:34 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens and he finds the end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:33 pm

Reverse pitch to Carter, carries to the 4

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:33 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 21 1st qtr. 2:00
Aledo ball @ the Brewer 12

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:31 pm

Colt Ellison bum rushes his blocker and hits the qb forcing a 4th down

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:30 pm

Cullen Johnson with the tackle @ the 12, 3rd and 10 for Brewer

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:29 pm

Brewer has the ball @ their own 12. 1st qtr. 2:56 Aledo 21-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:27 pm

Daniels kick goes to the 1-yard line and is returned to the Brewer 9. Aledo is called for offsides and will have to re-kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:26 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 21 1st qtr. 3:13
Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:25 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase and he just plows over 3 Bears on his way to the end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:24 pm

Aledo forces a 4th down, Brewer to punt from their end zone to Owens. Tre picks up the ball on a bad punt and surprises the Bears with a return to the Brewer 7

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:22 pm

Colt Ellison with the tackle @ the 13, 3rd and 10 3:44 1st qtr Aledo 14-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:22 pm

Big game James with the 2 yard sack for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:21 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 14 1st qtr. 4:57
Brewer ball @ their 13

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:20 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 14 1st qtr. 4:57
Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:19 pm

Aaron Hale picks up the fumbled pass and returns it for the Bearcat score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:18 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 7 1st qtr. 5:44
Brewer ball on the 10

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:17 pm

Bishop finds Tre Owens on a screen pass, ball at the 36 and 4th down. Aledo to punt into the wind

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:15 pm

Holding call on Aledo backs up the ball to the Brewer 40

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:14 pm

Aledo’s Wyatt Harris gets an interception, ball at the Brewer 35 6:56 1st qtr. Aledo 7-0

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:13 pm

Brewer’s rb Christian Calton with a carry to the 37, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:11 pm

Great return for Brewer, all the way to the Brewer 30

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:10 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 7 1st qtr. 7:48 Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:09 pm

Jase finds the end zone on his 2nd carry

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:09 pm

Bishop finds Will Greenwood at the Brewer 22, 2nd and 10 7:55 1st qtr no score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:08 pm

Bishop hands off to guess who, Jase McClellan for a 2 yard gain

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:07 pm

Defensive holding against Brewer, 1st down at the Brewer 47 for Aledo 1st qtr 9:16 no score

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:05 pm

Bishop options to Owens for 1 yard run and a first down at the Brewer 47

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:04 pm

Bishop scrambles around the right side for a Bearcat 1st down at the 47

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:03 pm

3rd and 4 for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:02 pm

Bishop hands off to Tre Owens for no gain, 2nd down from the 25

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20177:02 pm

Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 0 1st qtr. 12:00 1st and 10 from the Aledo 25 for
Aledo

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:57 pm

Aaron Hale and Brodie Sharpe are Aledo’s captains. Aledo has won the toss and will receive

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:53 pm

In every game this year the starting offense and
defense has had the opportunity to sit and rest late in the 3rd
qtr., allowing the non-starters to gain valuable playing time that helps when
you get deep in the playoffs.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:52 pm

The Bearcats have been dominating on both sides of the ball this season but, the defense has set the tone for all to follow. In 4 district games, the Bearcat defense has allowed just 27 points while the always high-powered offense is averaging almost 53 points a game.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:51 pm

Brewer is coming off a 49-26 win over Chisholm Trail
and Aledo defeated V.R. Eaton 52-13 respectively. Aledo did establish a new
Texas state record last week with their 72nd consecutive district
win. The streak started back in 2007.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:50 pm

Boswell is playing the winless Saginaw Rough Riders in
Saginaw tonight. So, if the stars line up for the next 2 weeks and Aledo and
Boswell win their games the last game of the regular season will have 2
undefeated teams playing each other for the district championship!

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:49 pm

Good evening Bearcat nation and welcome to the 8th game of the Aledo Bearcat 2017-2018 football season. Tonight, the #1 ranked Bearcats, (7-0, 4-0), travel to Ft. Worth to play the Brewer Bears, (5-2, 3-1). As of tonight, Aledo and Boswell are both undefeated and still tied for 1st in the district. Brewer is all alone in 2nd place at 3-1.

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:48 pm

Just a little cool tonight!

Jim Zimmermann October 27, 20176:47 pm

