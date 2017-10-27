Aledo at Brewer – Live blog coverage

Aledo will take the victory formation and win their 73rd consecutive district game, adding to the state record they set last week. That’s a final from Brewer Bear stadium here in Ft. Worth. Your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats defeat Brewer 59-7.
Please join us next week for Aledo’s last home game as they host the Northwest Texans. The game starts @ 7.
This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying…
Good night and God bless
Owens with a fair catch at the 34. Aledo 59 Brewer 7 4:32 remaining
Under 5 minutes remaining in the game. Brewer has a 4th down and will punt
Brewer ball at their 14. Trailing Aledo 59-7 with 6:55 left in the game
Aledo will host the Northwest Texans next week for the last home game of the year
Ryan Anderson carries the ball to the 39, 2nd and 3
Mylen Mayhurst takes the ball at the 11 and returns it to the Aledo 32.
Brewer Bears 7
Aledo Bearcats 56 4th qtr.
11:29 Brewer to kick
4th qtr. Brewer finally gets on the scoreboard with a 51 yard touchdown run
Aledo has the ball @ Brewer 8, 3rd and 2 2:16
Ryan Anderson with a big carry to the Brewer 24
Brewer to punt to Money Parks. Brewer downs the ball @ the Aledo 40. 4:27 3rd qtr
Brewer has a 3rd down at their 22, 4:45 3rd qtr
Tripp Jones punt goes through the end zone. Brewer ball @ the 20
Aledo has 4-yard loss, 4th down and Aledo will punt
Ryan Anderson is in at running back for Aledo. 3rd and 3 from the 37
1st down at the Brewer 40 for Aledo 8:38 3rd qtr. Aledo 56-0
Tripp Jones is in at quarterback for Aledo
Pass-complete but 1 yard short, Aledo takes over at their 46.
4th down for Brewer, they will go for it
Timeout Aledo. 10:33 3rd qtr. Aledo leads 56-0
3rd and 3 from the 45 for Brewer
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 3rd qtr. 12:00
Brewer ball @ their 26
Getting ready for the 2nd half kick off. Aledo will kick to Brewer. With Aledo leading 56-0 you can be sure that there will be a running clock in the 3rd qtr.
Scoring update from Saginaw: Boswell thumping Saginaw 42-10 2nd qtr.
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 Halftime
Aledo has the ball at the 3 and decide not to run a play and lets the clock run out to end the 1st half
Kerl gets a 9-yard run and gets horse collard tackled. Penalty on Brewer
Bishop passes to Parks all the way to the 18. He is being helped off the field with a leg cramp.
Jason Kerl in the ball game and carries to the 34
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
3:13 Brewer ball @ 50
Colt Ellison with another Aledo sack back at the Brewer 20, 3rd and 15
James is clogging up the middle, pushing his blockers back into the backfield
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
5:27 Brewer ball @ their 25
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 56 2nd qtr. qtr.
5:27 Aledo to kick
Bishop to Rosson for the Aledo score
Bishop finds Money Parks at the Brewer 23
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
6:19 Aledo ball @ the 50
Giovanni Torres had the interception but the Brewer receiver stripped the ball out, Brewer to punt
3rd and 17 from the 18 for Brewer
The Aledo defense has really not allowed Brewer any running room up the middle.
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
7:53 Brewer ball @ their 25
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 49 2nd qtr. qtr.
7:53 Aledo to kick off
Bishop hits Owens in the end zone for the Bearcat score
Aledo ball at the Brewer 4 2nd and 1
2nd and 10 from the 16 after offsetting penalties
Bishop Jase gets the carry and goes outside on the left and is knocked out of bounds at the 16, 1st down
Cullen Johnson recovers the Brewer fumble @ the 25
James with a tackle at the 27, 2nd and 8
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 42 2nd qtr. qtr.
9:50 Brewer ball @ their 25
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 42 2nd qtr. qtr.
9:50 Aledo to kick off
Aledo’s Jake Ford gets the interception and runs it back 25 yards for the Bearcat score
Aaron Hale with a tackle at the 23 for a 2 yard loss
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 35 2nd qtr. qtr.
10:38 Brewer ball @ their 30
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 35 2nd qtr. qtr.
10:38 Aledo to kick
Bishop Hands off to Jase and he carries 2 Bears into the endzone
Hunter Rosson catches the Bishop pass across the middle down to the Bear 5, 1st and goal Aledo. Timeout Brewer
Bearcat ball @ the Brewer 30. 11:10 2nd qtr. Aledo 28-0
Big game James with a sack at the 8 forcing a 4th down
End of the 1st qtr.
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 28 2nd qtr. qtr.
12:00 Brewer ball @ the 17 2nd @6
3rd and 6 from the Bear 17
Brewer starts @ their 13 after a face mask call. 0:49 1st qtr
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 28 1st qtr. 0:55
Aledo to kick
Bishop hands off to Owens and he finds the end zone
Reverse pitch to Carter, carries to the 4
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 21 1st qtr. 2:00
Aledo ball @ the Brewer 12
Colt Ellison bum rushes his blocker and hits the qb forcing a 4th down
Cullen Johnson with the tackle @ the 12, 3rd and 10 for Brewer
Brewer has the ball @ their own 12. 1st qtr. 2:56 Aledo 21-0
Daniels kick goes to the 1-yard line and is returned to the Brewer 9. Aledo is called for offsides and will have to re-kick
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 21 1st qtr. 3:13
Aledo to kick
Bishop hands off to Jase and he just plows over 3 Bears on his way to the end zone
Aledo forces a 4th down, Brewer to punt from their end zone to Owens. Tre picks up the ball on a bad punt and surprises the Bears with a return to the Brewer 7
Colt Ellison with the tackle @ the 13, 3rd and 10 3:44 1st qtr Aledo 14-0
Big game James with the 2 yard sack for Aledo
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 14 1st qtr. 4:57
Brewer ball @ their 13
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 14 1st qtr. 4:57
Aledo to kick
Aaron Hale picks up the fumbled pass and returns it for the Bearcat score
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 7 1st qtr. 5:44
Brewer ball on the 10
Bishop finds Tre Owens on a screen pass, ball at the 36 and 4th down. Aledo to punt into the wind
Holding call on Aledo backs up the ball to the Brewer 40
Aledo’s Wyatt Harris gets an interception, ball at the Brewer 35 6:56 1st qtr. Aledo 7-0
Brewer’s rb Christian Calton with a carry to the 37, 1st down
Great return for Brewer, all the way to the Brewer 30
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 7 1st qtr. 7:48 Aledo to kick
Jase finds the end zone on his 2nd carry
Bishop finds Will Greenwood at the Brewer 22, 2nd and 10 7:55 1st qtr no score
Bishop hands off to guess who, Jase McClellan for a 2 yard gain
Defensive holding against Brewer, 1st down at the Brewer 47 for Aledo 1st qtr 9:16 no score
Bishop options to Owens for 1 yard run and a first down at the Brewer 47
Bishop scrambles around the right side for a Bearcat 1st down at the 47
3rd and 4 for Aledo
Bishop hands off to Tre Owens for no gain, 2nd down from the 25
Brewer Bears 0
Aledo Bearcats 0 1st qtr. 12:00 1st and 10 from the Aledo 25 for
Aledo
Aaron Hale and Brodie Sharpe are Aledo’s captains. Aledo has won the toss and will receive
In every game this year the starting offense and
defense has had the opportunity to sit and rest late in the 3rd
qtr., allowing the non-starters to gain valuable playing time that helps when
you get deep in the playoffs.
The Bearcats have been dominating on both sides of the ball this season but, the defense has set the tone for all to follow. In 4 district games, the Bearcat defense has allowed just 27 points while the always high-powered offense is averaging almost 53 points a game.
Brewer is coming off a 49-26 win over Chisholm Trail
and Aledo defeated V.R. Eaton 52-13 respectively. Aledo did establish a new
Texas state record last week with their 72nd consecutive district
win. The streak started back in 2007.
Boswell is playing the winless Saginaw Rough Riders in
Saginaw tonight. So, if the stars line up for the next 2 weeks and Aledo and
Boswell win their games the last game of the regular season will have 2
undefeated teams playing each other for the district championship!
Good evening Bearcat nation and welcome to the 8th game of the Aledo Bearcat 2017-2018 football season. Tonight, the #1 ranked Bearcats, (7-0, 4-0), travel to Ft. Worth to play the Brewer Bears, (5-2, 3-1). As of tonight, Aledo and Boswell are both undefeated and still tied for 1st in the district. Brewer is all alone in 2nd place at 3-1.
Just a little cool tonight!
