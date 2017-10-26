203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Judy Hollstein

Judy Lynn Hollstein, 72, loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Saturday, October, 21, 2017.

Judy was born April 8, 1945 in Rockwood, Tennessee, daughter of Jackson Grant and Mary Frances Powell Grant.  She met James Hollstein in 1951 and they were married on June 7, 1968 spending the last 49 years together happily raising their family.  Judy loved going to movies and casinos, traveling, and crossword puzzles and word games.  She grew up attending church at the Second Baptist Church of Rockwood in Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Grant and his wife, Ruby; nephew Kevin Grant; and sister-in-law, Rose Edmondson.

Survivors:  Husband of 49 years, James Hollstein; son, Mike Hollstein; daughter, Carrie Lytle and husband, Jason; grandson, Jack Lytle; brother, Jerry Grant; nieces, Tracey Brown and husband, David, and Lindsey Hurley and husband, Jay.

Memorial Service:  11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Trinity Bible Church, 4936 I-20 East Service Road South, Willow Park.

Memorial Visitation:  10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the church prior to the service.

October 27, 2017

