Obituaries

Charlene Clark

3 hours ago
Charlene Clark, 84, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Charlene was born July 31, 1933 in Davis, Oklahoma to Charlie and Annie Rainwater. She married the love of her life, Joe Lacy Clark, in 1952 and they had many happy years together raising their family. Charlene was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Weatherford as well in the Order of the Eastern Star where she played the piano at many meetings. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Lacy Clark; and sisters, Katheryne Thirsk, Gladys Darby, and Ruby O’Neal.

Charlene is survived by her children, Annie Fisher and husband, John, Joe H. Clark and wife, DeeDee, and Chuck Clark and wife, Linda; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at White’s Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/, or a charity of your choice.

The Community News

October 27, 2017

 

 

