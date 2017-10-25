Emily Elizabeth Wade, 12, of Willow Park, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017, at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Emily was born February 15, 2005, in Weatherford to Donald M. Wade and Jennifer D Bell. She was a student at Aledo Middle School and a member of New River Church, where she also participated in NR Gen.

Emily was a beautiful, smart and talented young lady. She loved to sing to karaoke, dance, draw, and design clothing.

Emily was also an avid writer. She enjoyed creating drama scripts and plays.

She is preceded in death by her great grandma Cox and her uncles, Kevin Wade and Shawn Wade.

Emily is survived by her parents; Grandma and Granddad Wade, Donald D. and Leona Wade; Grandma and Grandpa Bell, Janet and Richard, Sr.; great-grandmother, Bobbie Wade; sisters, Kyli and Caitlyn Wade; aunts, Amy and Victoria; uncles, Richard, Jr., Skyler and Scott; great-aunts, Mary and Barbara; great uncle Ron; a host of cousins, church family and friends.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m, Friday, October 27, 2017, at New River Fellowship with interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m, Thursday, Oct. 26 at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Frontage Road, Willow Park, Texas 76087.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, in honor of Emily’s great-grandmother, Bobbie Wade.

