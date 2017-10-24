Ladycats earn share of District 6-5A championship after sweeping Chisholm Trail

Paced by 14 kills and two blocks from senior middle hitter Sarah Haeusser, the state-ranked No. 11 Aledo Ladycats swept Chisholm Trail, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 Tuesday night in the District 6-5A finale at Chisholm Trail High School.

The win leaves the Ladycats with a 13-1 district mark and ties Aledo with 13-1 Boswell as both will share the district title for the second straight year.

After a coin flip, the Ladycats were awarded with the district’s No. 1 seed as Boswell assumes the second seed. The Ladycats will face District 5-5A’s fourth-place team, but that seed has yet to be determined. The Class 5A playoffs begin Monday.

The Ladycats were active at the net. In addition to Haeussler’s 14 kill, junior outside hitter Evelyn Torres sent down 10 kills, with senior outside hitter Sydney Casey recording six.

Junior setters Sarah Morehead and Maggie Wackerhagen combined for 37 assists, with Wackerhagen recording a team-high 19 assists. Senior libero Allegra Rivas finished with a team-high 28 digs, and Torres and Casey each added eight digs. Wackerhagen finished with seven digs.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity action. The junior varsity took a 25-19, 25-15 victory, while the freshman Ladycats outlasted the Lady Rangers, 25-17, 25-22.

For the complete story see the Oct. 27 issue of The Community News.