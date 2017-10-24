Aledo ISD student dies after driveway accident

Willow Park police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a seventh-grade student from Aledo Middle School Oct. 23.

The student, 12-year-old Emily Wade, was struck in the driveway of her residence in the 500 block of Deer Pond Drive.

“She was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where she was treated but sadly died from her injuries,” said WPPD Chief Carrie West. “The driver of the vehicle is known to the family and is cooperating with law enforcement.”

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our hearts are heavy as we inform the Bearcat community of the loss of a student,” said Aledo ISD Superintendent Derek Citty. “Aledo ISD counselors are available at Aledo Middle School to provide support for students and staff and offer assistance in the healing process and any resources needed.

“Please keep the Wade family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

The Class of 2023 has established a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral and other expenses. The link to the site can be found here.

The Community News will share information regarding services when it becomes available.