Former Bearcat Johnathan Gray to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame

Former Aledo Bearcats All-American running back Johnathan Gray will be inducted as part of the Class of 2018 to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, it was announced today in a press release.

Gray, representing the time period of the 2000s, will be inducted along with Bobby Cavazos (1950s and before), Brad Dusek (1960s), Ken Washington (1970s), Tommy Jeter (1980s) and Kliff Kingsbury (1990s). Non-players also being inducted are coaches Phil Danaher and Bob Shelton, along with contributors Dave Campbell and Bruce Hardy.

Gray, who led Aledo to three-straight state championships from 2009-2011, rushed for 10,889 yards, falling just 343 yards short of Kenneth Hall’s career rushing record. Gray scored 205 touchdowns, including setting a state-championship-game record by scoring eight touchdowns in Aledo’s 69-34 victory over La Marque in 2010. Gray went on to the University of Texas where he finished his college career in 12th place on the Longhorns career rushing list with 2,607 yards.

Members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame are selected by a statewide committee made up of sportswriters, high school football coaches and members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees. The banquet will include presentations to the 2016 state championship coaches. The Gordon Wood Award will be presented to a deserving high school. The Texas High School Coaches Association will present the 2017 Tom Landry Award to an outstanding coach.

The Class of 2018 the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on May 5 at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center. Tickets cost $45 for adults and $15 for students. To order tickets, contact Tiffany Wilkins at txhs.footballhof@gmail.com or call (210) 290-8570.