Commissioners court seeks Emergency Services District board applicants

Parker County’s Commissioners Court is seeking applicants from within the boundaries of Emergency Services Districts (ESD) No. 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9 to consider for vacancies on the entity’s boards.

Any qualified person interested can submit a resume and brief cover letter explaining why they have interest in serving to Parker County Judge Mark Riley at esdresumes@gmail.com. Deadline for resume submission is 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

Current ESD board members whose terms are expiring should also submit an email to esdresumes@gmail.com if they are seeking reappointment.

All who are at least 18, eligible to vote, and live or own land within the boundaries of the ESD they are seeking, are eligible to be a member of the board of commissioners.

Commissioners Court will consider relevant factors in determining the individuals to appoint or reappoint as emergency services board commissioners, including whether the individuals have knowledge that relates to fire prevention or emergency medical services and that is relevant to the common policies and practices of the board.

An ESD provides firefighting, fire prevention, fire suppression, rescue, emergency medical, emergency medical transport services and the necessary facilities for same, within the district in order to protect life and property and to conserve natural and human resources.

The board of an ESD sets the tax rate and budget to fund the district.

In addition the power and duties of the board include; holding regular monthly meetings and other meetings as necessary; keeping minutes and records of its acts and proceedings; filing reports as required by the state fire marshal, the commissioner of health, and other authorized persons; filing a written report not later than February 1 of each year with the commissioners court regarding the district’s administration for the preceding calendar year and the district’s financial condition; and administering the district in accordance with chapter 776 of the Texas Health and Safety Code.