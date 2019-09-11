203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats use strong defense, front row to sweep Midlothian

Aledo junior hitter Lilly Taylor (16) sends down a kill during the Ladycats sweep of Midlothian Tuesday night at the AHS gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior libero Riley Pickett recorded a team-high 23 digs and hitters Daleigh Ellison, Alex Grooms and Audrey Pearce combined for 29 kills to lead the Ladycats to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Midlothian in a non-district volleyball match Tuesday night at Aledo High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 15-13. Aledo will continue non-district play at 5 p.m. Friday at Midlothian Heritage.

Ellison led all hitters with 12 kills, Grooms added nine and Pearce finished with eight, and setter Mattie Gantt dished out a match-high 35 assists. Grooms fired a match-high five aces, with Taylor adding four aces. Taylor also finished with seven kills.

In the opening game, the Ladycats came back from a 7-4 deficit with a 10-1 run to take a 14-8 lead. During the 10-1 run, Grooms got hot at the service line, firing three aces. Midlothian cut the lead to 17-13 before AHS went on an 8-1 run to clinch the opening game.

In game two, Aledo led 15-12 before going on a 3-0 run – paced by a pair of kills and a block from Ellison – for an 18-12 lead. After the Lady Panthers notched a point, the Ladycats went on a 6-0 run – helped by three kills each from Pearce and Grooms – to bring the second set to game point with AHS leading 24-13.

On the ensuing rally, Pearce fooled the Midlothian defense by sending a tip from the middle between the back and front row for the game-winning kill as the Ladycats took a 2-0 lead in games.

Aledo jumped out to an 11-4 lead in game three and never looked back. A 6-0 run extended the lead to 21-8, and a kill each by Tori Buzbee and Pearce gave the Ladycats a 24-13 advantage.

Four rallies later, Grooms ended game three by slamming home a come-backer for the match-winning kill to give the Ladycats a sweep.

The Ladycats junior varsity also won in dominating fashion with a 25-14, 25-20 win over Midlothian, and the Ladycats freshman team also won with a sweep.

Aledo freshman setter Presley Hull (15) sets up a hitter as Hailey Smith (11) gets into position during the Ladycats’ sweep of Midlothian on Tuesday. Photo by Tony Eierdam
Aledo junior varsity hitter Sam Smith (8) rips a spike for a kill during the Ladycats’ 25-14, 25-20 victory over Midlothian. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

 

