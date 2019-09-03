Ladycats travel to Weatherford today in wife versus hubby volleyball coaching matchup

Coming off a huge sweep of non-district rival Boswell, the Aledo Ladycats will face another non-district rival when they travel to Weatherford High School today to take on the Lady Roos.

The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m. today. The JV and freshman matches will begin at 5 p.m.

In a unique situation, Aledo (13-12) is coached by Claire Gay, while Weatherford (18-8) is coached by her husband, Nick Gay. Last year when the two teams met, the Ladycats came back from an 0-2 deficit in sets to win the match in five games.

Aledo is riding an emotional wave after sweeping Boswell on Aug. 30, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20. Weatherford is coming off a 3-1 win over Granbury.

