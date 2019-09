Aledo hopes to get back in the win column when the Ladycats host Midlothian at 6 p.m. today in a non-district volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The freshman and JV matches will begin at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats are 14-13 overall and are coming off a loss to Southlake Carroll, while Midlothian is 9-11 and coming off a loss to Burleson.

For results check this web site later this evening.