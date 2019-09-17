Ladycats host No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy in clash of Class 5A state contenders

Two Class 5A state volleyball contenders square off today in Aledo when the Ladycats face No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy at the Aledo High School gym.

The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Lovejoy brings a 28-5 record into the match and has not lost to a 5A school. Of the Leopards’ five losses, two have been to Class 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson. The Ladycats are 16-13 overall.

Ladycats head coach Claire Gay feels the match will be a measuring stick for her eager squad.

“I think that playing the No. 1 team in the state definitely shows you where your team lies,” she said. “They will expose our weaknesses allowing us opportunity to work on those before heading into district play.

“Lovejoy (state finalist last year) is a team that is expected to make it to the state tournament so getting this matchup is great for our girls. I hope we come out ready to play and ready to compete.

“They aren’t going to let up and they are very strong in lots of the same areas that we are. Therefore it should be a good match up as far as personnel goes. They run a 5/1 offense (one setter) and have a great defensive team.

“Our hitters will have to be very smart in their shot making and our setter will have to do a good job of tracking their blockers and trying to create one on ones for our hitters. This also means that we have to pass well in serve receive so that we have all options available when it comes to our offense.”

Gay said defensively that positioning on the front row will be the key to handling the strong Lovejoy hitters.

“Defensively, we are going to have to close the block and allow the players behind them to get to position quick,” she said. “Their offense is smart and they have a good experienced setter who will challenge our blockers.

“We will have to read well, and honestly just play well. We will have to eliminate the small errors that cost us points for no reason. By doing so, we will give ourselves the best opportunity to keep this game close, as it should be. If we compete and play to our potential, this is going to be a fun match.”

The freshman and JV matches will begin at 5 p.m.

