Curtis Kornegay

Curtis Dean Kornegay, 88, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Fort Worth.

He was born on February 14, 1931 in Chriesman, Texas, to Leonard Oliver and Rose Alice Buffington Kornegay. He married Bille Jean McCoy on August 14, 1953. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M in 1956. Curtis was an Electronics Engineering Design Specialist at General Dynamics (now Lockheed) for 38 years.

He loved his family and especially loved his grandchildren.

He enjoyed ranching and his cattle, astronomy, and working in his garage. He was inventive at problem solving, could fix anything, and was generous with helping others.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Billie; son Eddy Kornegay, daughter Kathy (Ken) Chruscielski, grandchildren: Curtis “Trey” Kornegay III, Rachel Chruscielski (Johnathan) Ladner, Jessie Chruscielski, and Daniel Chruscielski; sister Linda Kornegay Hill, and many cousins, friends and relatives, and his cat “Phil”.

A funeral service was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, Texas. Interment following the service at the Forest Grove cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 S US Highway 77, Rockdale, Texas 76567 or Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin, Ft. Worth, Texas 76119 or the charity of your choice.

The Community News

September 13, 2019