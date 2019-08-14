Meet the Bearcats, Ladycats Night set for Thursday at The Indoor

Young Bearcat Nation fans will have a chance to get posters, autographs and meet their favorite Aledo Bearcats football players and Ladycats volleyball players when Aledo High School hosts its annual Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night on Thursday.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School Indoor Facility, located west of Bearcat Stadium.

Football and volleyball players will be on hand for autographs, selfies and conversation, and the event will get kicked off by a performance from the Bearcat Regiment drum line.

The AHS cheerleaders will also perform for the audience and will be on hand for autographs and photos.