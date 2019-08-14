203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Meet the Bearcats, Ladycats Night set for Thursday at The Indoor

2 days ago
1 Min Read

Young Bearcat Nation fans will have a chance to get posters, autographs and meet their favorite Aledo Bearcats football players and Ladycats volleyball players when Aledo High School hosts its annual Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night on Thursday.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School Indoor Facility, located west of Bearcat Stadium.

Football and volleyball players will be on hand for autographs, selfies and conversation, and the event will get kicked off by a performance from the Bearcat Regiment drum line.

The AHS cheerleaders will also perform for the audience and will be on hand for autographs and photos.

 

Events Calendar

« August 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Back to School Fair and Health Clinic

August 17 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 17

Cat Adoptions

August 17 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 17

Dog Adoptions

August 17 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Fashion Show

August 17 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Mon 19

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 19 @ 11:30 am
Wed 21

Professional Development Lunch

August 21 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 24

Dog Adoptions

August 24 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sun 25

Aledo Clay Busters Tryouts

August 25 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 27

Aledo Community Lions Club

August 27 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Fri 30

Hiring 101

August 30 @ 12:00 pm