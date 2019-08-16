Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night at The Indoor

Hundreds of future Bearcats and Ladycats turned out for Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night on Thursday at the Aledo High School Indoor Facility.

The Bearcat regiment drum line fired up the large crowd to lead in to Master of Ceremonies Shawn Callaway beginning the festivities by introducing the new AHS dance squad – which did an opening-ceremonies dance routine – the AHS cheerleaders, who also performed for the audience, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team and Bearcats football team.

The cheerleaders, dance team and the volleyball and football players each took a seat to sign autographs and take photos with their young fans.

For more photos see the Aug. 23 issue of The Community News.