Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night at The Indoor

1 day ago
Future Bearcat Wolfgang Maness (99) gets his team photo autographed by the Aledo Bearcats Thursday at Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night at The Indoor. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Hundreds of future Bearcats and Ladycats turned out for Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night on Thursday at the Aledo High School Indoor Facility.

The Bearcat regiment drum line fired up the large crowd to lead in to Master of Ceremonies Shawn Callaway beginning the festivities by introducing the new AHS dance squad – which did an opening-ceremonies dance routine – the AHS cheerleaders, who also performed for the audience, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team and Bearcats football team.

The cheerleaders, dance team and the volleyball and football players each took a seat to sign autographs and take photos with their young fans.

For more photos see the Aug. 23 issue of The Community News.

Bearcat Nation was in full force Thursday night at the AHS Indoor Facility for Meet The Bearcats, Ladycats Night. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

