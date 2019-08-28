203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats take care of business with 25-5, 25-14, 25-9 victory over Arlington Seguin

Aledo sophomore setter Mattie Gantt sets up a hitter during the Ladycats' sweep over Arlington Seguin Tuesday night at Aledo. Gantt finished with a match-high 20 assists. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Paced by 12 kills from senior hitter Daleigh Ellison and eight blocks from junior middle hitter Audrey Pearce, the Aledo Ladycats had little trouble in a 25-5, 25-14, 25-9 sweep over Arlington Seguin in a non-district volleyball match Tuesday night in the home opener at Aledo.

The win levels the Ladycats’ record at 12-12. Aledo will continue non-district play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell.

Junior hitter Lilly Taylor and senior hitter Alex Grooms each added six kills, and Pearce finished with four kills. Senior libero Riley Pickett recorded a match-high 21 digs, with Taylor adding 12.

Sophomore setter Mattie Gantt dished out a match-high 20 assists, with junior setter Abby Thompson adding seven.

Aledo never trailed in the match. The Ladycats raced out to a 9-1 lead in the opening set and held a 21-3 lead before scoring four points in the next six rallies to seal the game.

Aledo led 5-2 in the second set and stretched the lead to 15-9 before Seguin scored three consecutive points to cut the lead to 15-12. But the Ladycats went on a pair of 5-0 runs to clinch the set for a 2-0 lead in games.

Sensing a sweep, the Ladycats jumped out to a 15-5 lead in game three – helped by three consecutive aces from Grooms, who also had two kills in the run – and used a 7-0 run at the end to clinch the set and the match.

It was a clean sweep for the Aledo volleyball teams as the junior varsity cruised to a 25-7, 25-6 win, and the freshman ladies swept the Lady Cougars, 25-8, 25-17.

For more see the Aug. 30 issue of The Community News.

Aledo freshman Claire Byars fires a serve during the Ladycats’ 25-8, 25-17 sweep of Arlington Seguin. The junior varsity ladies also won, cruising to a 25-7, 25-6 victory. Photo by Tony Eierdam

