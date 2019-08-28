Ladycats take care of business with 25-5, 25-14, 25-9 victory over Arlington Seguin

Paced by 12 kills from senior hitter Daleigh Ellison and eight blocks from junior middle hitter Audrey Pearce, the Aledo Ladycats had little trouble in a 25-5, 25-14, 25-9 sweep over Arlington Seguin in a non-district volleyball match Tuesday night in the home opener at Aledo.

The win levels the Ladycats’ record at 12-12. Aledo will continue non-district play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell.

Junior hitter Lilly Taylor and senior hitter Alex Grooms each added six kills, and Pearce finished with four kills. Senior libero Riley Pickett recorded a match-high 21 digs, with Taylor adding 12.

Sophomore setter Mattie Gantt dished out a match-high 20 assists, with junior setter Abby Thompson adding seven.

Aledo never trailed in the match. The Ladycats raced out to a 9-1 lead in the opening set and held a 21-3 lead before scoring four points in the next six rallies to seal the game.

Aledo led 5-2 in the second set and stretched the lead to 15-9 before Seguin scored three consecutive points to cut the lead to 15-12. But the Ladycats went on a pair of 5-0 runs to clinch the set for a 2-0 lead in games.

Sensing a sweep, the Ladycats jumped out to a 15-5 lead in game three – helped by three consecutive aces from Grooms, who also had two kills in the run – and used a 7-0 run at the end to clinch the set and the match.

It was a clean sweep for the Aledo volleyball teams as the junior varsity cruised to a 25-7, 25-6 win, and the freshman ladies swept the Lady Cougars, 25-8, 25-17.

