Hall of Fame win: Ladycats down Arlington High, 3-1, as Coach Gay honored by old school

It was a fitting evening for third-year Aledo Ladycats head coach Claire Gay.

On a night she was to be inducted into the Arlington High School Hall of Fame, Gay, a 1999 graduate, saw her Ladycats win on her old home court as Aledo defeated the Colts, 25-16, 27-29, 25-12, 25-22 Monday night at the Arlington High School gym.

The win evens the Ladycats record at 7-7. Aledo will continue non-district play Thursday at the Leander ISD Volleypalooza tournament, which runs through Saturday.

Aledo never trailed in the opening set, going on a 7-0 run to take a 16-9 lead before winning by nine points. Scrappy Arlington came back with an extra-rallies win in game two to knot the best-of-five match at a game each.

In game three, Aledo raced out to a 14-6 lead – courtesy of an earlier 9-1 run – and sealed the set with a 7-1 run to take a 2-1 lead in games.

The fourth game was tied 11 times as the back-and-forth set settled at 11-11 after 22 rallies. But the Ladycats put together runs of 6-0 and 4-1 to stretch their lead to 21-18.

Aledo got to match point when setter Mattie Gantt sent a short set in the middle to Daleigh Ellison, who swatted a kill for a 24-21 lead. Two rallies later, Gantt set up Alex Grooms for the match-winning kill.

Grooms led the Ladycats with a match-high 14 kills, while Ellison added 13 kills and a match-high eight blocks. Lilly Taylor added eight kills, and Audrey Pearce finished with six.

The sub-varsity teams swept Arlington with the JV winning 25-10, 25-14, and the freshman team cruised to a 25-14, 25-9 victory.

Following the match Gay was honored by Arlington High School as she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

