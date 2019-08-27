Finally home, Aledo Ladycats to host Arlington Seguin in non-district volleyball tilt

After three tournaments and three weeks on the road, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will finally play a home match.

The Ladycats (11-12) will square off against Arlington Seguin, with the varsity match scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the AHS gym.

The freshman and junior varsity matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will also have a chance to congratulate Ladycats head coach Claire Gay, who over the weekend at the Leaner tournament won her 400th career match.

Check this site tonight for results.