Finally home, Aledo Ladycats to host Arlington Seguin in non-district volleyball tilt

2 days ago
1 Min Read
Aledo head volleyball coach Claire Gay is shown with her plaque recognizing her as a new member of the Arlington High School Hall of Fame. Over the weekend, Gay won her 400th career match and will look to add to that win total today when the Ladycats host Arlington Seguin. Photo by Tony Eierdam

After three tournaments and three weeks on the road, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will finally play a home match.

The Ladycats (11-12) will square off against Arlington Seguin, with the varsity match scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the AHS gym.

The freshman and junior varsity matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will also have a chance to congratulate Ladycats head coach Claire Gay, who over the weekend at the Leaner tournament won her 400th career match.

Check this site tonight for results.

