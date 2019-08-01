Construction delays expected Friday at FM5/1187

Weather permitting, Farm to Market Road 5 north and southbound will be reduced to one lane at the intersection with FM 1187 in Aledo for paving work from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

To allow for this work, traffic on FM 5 will be shifted onto one lane with flaggers and a pilot car to direct traffic. All lanes will reopen once the work is complete. Drivers should expect delays during this closure.

This is part of a $5 million project to resurface 11 miles of FM 5 from Interstate 20 to FM 1187 in southeast Parker County between Aledo and Willow Park. The project is estimated for completion this summer.