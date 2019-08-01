203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




News

Construction delays expected Friday at FM5/1187

6 hours ago
1 Min Read

Weather permitting, Farm to Market Road 5 north and southbound will be reduced to one lane at the intersection with FM 1187 in Aledo for paving work from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

To allow for this work, traffic on FM 5 will be shifted onto one lane with flaggers and a pilot car to direct traffic. All lanes will reopen once the work is complete. Drivers should expect delays during this closure.

This is part of a $5 million project to resurface 11 miles of FM 5 from Interstate 20 to FM 1187 in southeast Parker County between Aledo and Willow Park. The project is estimated for completion this summer.

About the author

View All Posts

admin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« August 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 02

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

August 2 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 03

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

August 3 @ 7:30 pm
Sun 04

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

August 4, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mon 05

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 5 @ 11:30 am
Thu 08

Great garden ideas to try at home

August 8 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 09

Breakfast Before Business

August 9 @ 7:30 am - 9:00 am
Fri 09

Summer Shakespeare

August 9 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 10

Dog Adoptions

August 10 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 10

Summer Shakespeare

August 10 @ 7:00 pm
Sun 11

Summer Shakespeare

August 11, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am