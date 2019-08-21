203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Charlie Duran

Genaro “Charlie” Carlos Duran, 75, of Willow Park, passed away on his property on August 12, 2019.

Charlie loved his family and friends very much. He was an active street rodder and had a passion for 1932 Fords. He was the founder of the club Deuces Limited.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Ruby Duran, along by his twin sister Charlene.

Charlie is survived by his two sons, Tony of Arlington and Tim and his wife Peggy of Cleburne. He is also survived by his younger sister Linda Duran of Lubbock, along with his grandchildren Dalynn and Daris.

A memorial was held at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Home in Willow Park on Friday, August 16. The family asks if you are able to drive your street rod, please do in remembrance of Deuce Duran himself.

August 23, 2019

