Bearcats begin work for 2019 season today with spirited early-morning workout

2 days ago
Aledo starting quarterback Jake Bishop hands off to all-state running back Jase McClellan during the Bearcats first practice of the 2019 season Monday morning at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Tony Eierdam

With teacher in service at Aledo ISD, the Aledo Bearcats football team held its first practice of the 2019 season at 5:30 a.m. today at Bearcat Stadium.

Bearcats head coach Tim Buchanan said the Bearcats were more than ready to go despite the early-morning start.

“I am excited about the new season and so are the guys,” Buchannan said. “In fact, everyone got here early enough that we actually started practice 15 minutes ahead of schedule.”

The Bearcats will reconvene at 5 p.m. today to watch film and lift weights.

The Bearcats will continue their 5:30 a.m. workouts through Thursday. Friday’s “two-a-day” session will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m., and the week will conclude with an intrasquad scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday.

The freshmen scrimmage will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the junior varsity at 8:30 a.m. The varsity scrimmage will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The season opener will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at home against Class 6A No. 8 Denton Guyer.

