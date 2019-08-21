Annie Laura Daniels

Annie Laura Daniels, 78, of Fort Worth, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Annie, the oldest of four children, was born on October 14, 1940 in Bryan, Texas, to Sam and Laura McLewis. Her first date with James W. Daniels was an Aggie Bonfire in November of 1961. They were married on September 13, 1962 in Bryan, Texas. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and wife.

Annie liked cooking and shopping. She never met a stranger and was a member of Cresson United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Jane Sanford.

Annie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years: James “Jim” Daniels; daughter, Melissa Ehrhardt and husband John; grandchildren, Trey Ehrhardt and wife Shelby; siblings, Sam McLewis, Frank McLewis and wife Sharon, brother-in-law Ron Sanford, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A memorial service was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

The Community News

August 23, 2019