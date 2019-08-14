Aledo Ladycats fall in three to Denton Guyer in non-district volleyball action

Denton Guyer used a strong front row and stingy defense to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 25-16-, 25-17, 25-15 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at Guyer High School.

The Ladycats (2-3) will continue non-district play Thursday through Saturday at the Northwest tournament.

Junior hitter Lilly Taylor led the Ladycats with seven kills, senior hitter Daleigh Ellison and junior middle Audrey Pearce each added six and senior hitter Alex Grooms finished with five.

The sub-varsity teams defeated Guyer. The Ladycats junior varsity swept the Wildcats, 25-23, 25-22, and the freshman ladies fell in the opening set, 25-21, before rebounding to take wins of 25-14 and 26-24 to seal the match.

