Aledo Ladycats fall in three to Denton Guyer in non-district volleyball action

14 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo senior hitter Daleigh Ellison (12) slams down a kill during the Ladycats' loss to Denton Guyer Tuesday night at Guyer High School. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Denton Guyer used a strong front row and stingy defense to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 25-16-, 25-17, 25-15 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at Guyer High School.

The Ladycats (2-3) will continue non-district play Thursday through Saturday at the Northwest tournament.

Junior hitter Lilly Taylor led the Ladycats with seven kills, senior hitter Daleigh Ellison and junior middle Audrey Pearce each added six and senior hitter Alex Grooms finished with five.

The sub-varsity teams defeated Guyer. The Ladycats junior varsity swept the Wildcats, 25-23, 25-22, and the freshman ladies fell in the opening set, 25-21, before rebounding to take wins of 25-14 and 26-24 to seal the match.

For the complete story see the Aug. 16 issue of The Community News.

Aledo junior varsity hitters Haven DeHart (13) and Macy Harr (6) put up the block during the Ladycats’ sweep of Denton Guyer Tuesday at Guyer. The freshman Ladycats defeated Guyer, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24. Photo by Tony Eierdam

