Where to see fireworks on July 4

There will be no shortage of opportunities to enjoy Fireworks and other July 4 festivities in and around Parker County.

Boomin 4th!

Hudson Oaks’ annual Boomin’ 4thkicks off at 6 p.m. at Gene Voyles Park, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive.

Numerous family and food activities will be available in the park, including a Kid Zone. Entertainment will be provided by Kyle Park with special guest Wynn Williams.

Coolers, lawn chairs, and blankets are welcome, but no glass bottles.

Sidewalk access parking will be available at H-E-B, and ADA access parking will be available. See map for other parking areas.

For more information, visit boomin4th.com.

Spark in the Park

The City of Weatherford will host Spark in the Park at the Heritage Park Amphitheatre, 317 Santa Fe Dr.

You can take strollers, wagons and wheelchairs; collapsible lawn chairs; coolers, but no glass bottles (BYOB not allowed in the Amphitheater area); water; bug spray; sunscreen; cameras; blankets; swim suites and towels for wet slides.

Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash at all times. For safety reasons the city recommends that pets be removed from event before the fireworks begin.

Overflow parking will be available at Weatherford College with free shuttle service offered.

For more information, visit www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2019/spark-in-the-park-2019.

Fireworks in both events will begin about 9 p.m.

Boomin’ 4th Parking map