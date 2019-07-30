Ray King

Raymond (Ray) Lamar King, 88, of Granbury, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Ray was born on January 31, 1931 in Aledo to Elmer and Virginia King. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1948. He was a successful basketball player on the Aledo High School varsity team. He attended Weatherford Business College after high school. He married Modena Poynor on July 18, 1952, in Weatherford. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Ray began his career with Leonard Bros. department store in Fort Worth. After moving to Cleburne in 1952, Ray worked for Jewel T and Cumbie’s Furniture. In 1962 Ray and his family moved to Hurst. In 1963 Ray and his brothers, Dale and Wayne, formed 3K Service Station Supply in downtown Fort Worth.

Ray and his family moved to Aplington, Iowa in 1969 where he worked as a sales representative for WonderLife Organic Fertilizer Co. He got started in the antique business by attending farm auctions in Iowa. He opened his first antique store, King’s Antiques, in Aplington in 1971.

Ray moved to Granbury in 1976 and founded Wagon Yard in 1977. The store originally started with antiques and collectibles — items which Ray dearly loved. He enjoyed involvement with the merchants and festivals of the Granbury square.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne King. Ray is survived by his loving wife Modena King; children Dianne Amyett of Granbury, Phillip (Gretchen) of Carthage, Missouri, Jon of Granbury, Sam (Brenda) of Granbury, Elisabeth Clem (Vann) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Sarah Stewart (Andy) of Granbury, Stephen (Robin) of Auburn, California, and Aaron (Kimberly) of Granbury; brother, Dale King of Godley; 30 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren (two on the way); aunt, Annie Beth Sullivan of North Richland Hills, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hood County Senior Center or a charity of choice.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Wagon Yard, 213 North Crockett St. in Granbury.

The Community News

August 2, 2019