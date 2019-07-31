203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Juanita Spain

1 day ago
Juanita Spain

Juanita M. Blocker Spain, 96, beloved mother, sister, and friend to many, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Juanita was born September 29, 1922 in Denton County. A longtime resident of Aledo, Juanita was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. As the eldest of nine children, she was destined by God to care for others. Juanita was Nana to generations of Aledo children, especially Tanner Hanley.

Juanita was proud to be a wife and mother. She diligently supported her daughter’s involvement in sports, followed women’s college basketball, adored Mary Genser’s art, and loved to problem-solve!

Juanita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Foy L. Spain; and her son, Wayne Prince.

She is survived by her daughter, Foylene Spain; and sisters, Wanda Nicholson, Junie Hoopengarner, and Mary Ellen Ward.

Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Annetta Cemetery, Annetta.

The Community News
August 2, 2019

