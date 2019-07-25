203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Correction

After the July 26 issue of The Community News went to press, the City of Willow Park announced that the date of the upcoming Ranch House Road construction town hall had been changed from Monday, July 29, to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at city hall.

The city will discuss the reconstruction project on Ranch House Road from Fox Hunt Trail to Scenic Trail. Topics include time frames for the project, construction schedules, and a traffic control plan, including relevant detours.

Please note that the July 29 date as mentioned in the July 26 issue has been changed.

Sat 27

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

July 27 @ 7:30 pm
Sun 28

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

July 28, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mon 29

Sewing Camp

July 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tue 30

NASA Engineer Program

July 30 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm