Correction

After the July 26 issue of The Community News went to press, the City of Willow Park announced that the date of the upcoming Ranch House Road construction town hall had been changed from Monday, July 29, to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at city hall.

The city will discuss the reconstruction project on Ranch House Road from Fox Hunt Trail to Scenic Trail. Topics include time frames for the project, construction schedules, and a traffic control plan, including relevant detours.

Please note that the July 29 date as mentioned in the July 26 issue has been changed.