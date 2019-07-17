203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Education Main Feature News

Bearcat Growth Committee to host two community meetings

4 days ago
1 Min Read

The Bearcat Growth Committee, a group of community members and teachers who have been working together to formulate a bond package to recommend to the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees in August, will host two community meetings to gain input from the public.

Both meetings will be at 5 p.m. — on Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 23 at Vandagriff Elementary School.

The Bearcat Growth Committee was established to address the Aledo Independent School District’s fast growth by determining the future facility needs of the district’s students.

Parents, staff members, and community members are invited to participate.

Child care will be provided.

  If you are unable to attend either meeting, you can send questions or input to gro.d1563685084siode1563685084la@CG1563685084B1563685084or find more information at aledoisd.org/BGC.

Events Calendar

« July 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 20

Howdy Party

July 20 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 23

Aledo Community Lions Club

July 23 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Fri 26

Root Music Workshop

July 26
Fri 26

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

July 26 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 27

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

July 27 @ 7:30 pm
Sun 28

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

July 28, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Mon 29

Sewing Camp

July 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm