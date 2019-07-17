Bearcat Growth Committee to host two community meetings

The Bearcat Growth Committee, a group of community members and teachers who have been working together to formulate a bond package to recommend to the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees in August, will host two community meetings to gain input from the public.

Both meetings will be at 5 p.m. — on Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 23 at Vandagriff Elementary School.

The Bearcat Growth Committee was established to address the Aledo Independent School District’s fast growth by determining the future facility needs of the district’s students.

Parents, staff members, and community members are invited to participate.

Child care will be provided.

If you are unable to attend either meeting, you can send questions or input to gro.d1563685084siode1563685084la@CG1563685084B1563685084or find more information at aledoisd.org/BGC.