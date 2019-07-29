Quarterback Joseph Kennley hands the ball off to running back Eli Eghraghipour during a handoff drill during the opening day of the Bearcats Football Camp Monday morning at the Aledo High School practices fields. The camp runs through Thursday.
2019 Aledo Bearcats Football Camp
