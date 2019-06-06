Third gate at Possum Kingdom opening

Minor flooding expected

From the Parker County Judge’s office

Officials with the Brazos River Authority (BRA) have notified Parker County Emergency Management that they will open a third gate at Possum Kingdom Lake at 8 p.m. on June 6, which will lead to minor flooding likely downstream on the Brazos River in Parker County.

Currently the Brazos River Authority has two gates open at the Morris Sheppard Dam at Possom Kingdom Lake. River levels are currently at 17.58 feet at the Dennis gauge. Parker County Emergency Management has notified residents in flood-prone areas to prepare to move to higher ground. With the opening of the third gate, water levels will begin rising overnight with a crest expected between 21-24 feet near the Horseshoe Bend area of Parker County.

The river is moving quickly and is dangerous. Residents should avoid walking near the banks as recent rains could lead to bank collapses or slip and falls into the swift waters.

Parents should make sure children are not playing near the river. As always if you encounter flooded roadways do not drive or walk through them. Turn around, don’t drown.