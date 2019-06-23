Stoney Therman White

Stoney Therman White, 71, of Aledo, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Stoney was born on September 1, 1947, in Riverside, California. He spent his childhood in Arkansas and emigrated to Texas as quickly as he could.

A navy veteran, Stoney built a career in truck driving. A trusted owner-operator, he was recognized as the 1975 TransAmerican Driver of the Year and was profiled in a multi-page spread in the October 1977 issue of “Open Road Magazine”. After years of traveling the country helping families relocate, he established his own fleet of trucks in transportation of insulation within the Metroplex.

Generous with his time, energy, resources, and humor, Stoney was best known for being a loving, supportive family member and friend. He would give you his shirt, hand, heart, or shoulder if you needed it. A big personality, he tickled folks with tales from his colorful life. He will be sorely missed.

The family gave special thanks to the Deen family for their support and loving care.

Stoney was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher and Hilda White; and brothers, Glenn White and Ronnie Horton.

Stoney is survived by his son, Stoney White, Jr.; sister, Susie Brooks and husband, Larry; brother, Kenneth Horton; nephew, Tony Buckner and wife, Chelsea; nephew, William Cummings; and many family members and friends.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford. Interment will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Parker County. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford.

The Community News

June 28, 2019