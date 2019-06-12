Michaela Geter

Michaela “Mickie” Geter passed away on June 3, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She won the battle!

Mickie was born on May 2, 1949 in Omaha, Nebraska. She loved life to the fullest and loved to travel. Once her children were adults she packed up and moved to Alaska where she lived for 10 years She then divided her time between two states, living in Texas during the winter and Alaska in the summer.

Mickie loved to craft and sew. Every card she sent to friends and family would be handmade giving each a personal touch. She also loved to cook and everyone loved Memaw’s cooking.

Mickie touched so many lives and has countless friends across the country. She never let an illness get the best of her and fought hard to the end with a smile on her face. She loved her family fiercely and made everyone she met feel like family.

Mickie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tim and Misty Huddleston (Texas); her daughter Danisha Kober (Alaska); seven grandchildren and five great-grandcholdren she adored; three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, June 11 at New River Fellowship in Hudson Oaks.

The Community News

June 14, 2019