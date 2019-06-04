203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Fred Glover

Fred Glover

Fred L Glover passed away peacefully on the April 25, 2019, at the age of 74. 

Fred was born to Elton W. “Dick” and Mattie Glover on March 14, 1945, in Aledo. He grew up and lived in Aledo much of his life. Fred was a graduate of Aledo High School, Texas Tech University, and Texas Christian University, where he achieved a law degree.  

He is survived by his daughters Lindsey Dollahite (husband Derek), Melinda Gay (husband Anthony), and son Gregg Glover. Fred had five grandchildren: Landry Dollahite, Alexander and McKenzy Gay, and Paige and Macy Glover, as well as his brother Richard Glover (wife Jo) and many other family members.

A Celebration of Life Service for Fred Glover will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Church at the Crossing, 128 Elm St. in Aledo. The service will be lead by Pastor Lee Brewer. 

Flowers can be sent to the Church at the Crossing for the service on June 8.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://tinyurl.com/AlzheimersForFred in memory of Fred Glover.

The Community News
June 7, 2019

